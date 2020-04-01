Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

Joyce Meyer es una de las principales maestras prácticas de la Biblia en el mundo. Su programa, Disfrutando la vida diaria, se transmite todos los días y emite en cientos de cadenas de televisión y estaciones de radio en todo el mundo. Joyce ha escrito más de cien libros inspiradores. Sus éxitos de ventas incluyen: Pensamientos de poder; Mujer segura de sí misma; Luzca estupenda, siéntase fabulosa; Empezando tu día bien; Termina bien tu día; Adicción a la aprobación; Cómo oír a Dios; Belleza en lugar de cenizas; y El campo de batalla de la mente. Joyce viaja extensamente, organizando conferencias durante todo el año y exponiendo la Palabra de Dios a miles de personas en todo el mundo.

James

James

Put your faith into practice on a daily basis and grasp the practical truths of God's Word with this in-depth commentary on James from Internationally renowned Bible teacher.James has so much to say about living a powerful and effective life in Christ. The book addresses a variety of topics important…

Ephesians

Ephesians

Internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer provides a close study and commentary on Ephesians, emphasizing the importance of living in Christ and putting your relationship with God first.Paul's letter to the Ephesians is a well-loved book of the Bible that teaches some of the most important lessons of faith: who…

Colossians

Colossians

Let the wisdom of Colossians transform relationships in every area of your life -- home, church, and even the world -- with this study guide from renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer.Paul's letter to the Colossians reminds us that as we have died with Christ, so, too, do we need to…

Galatians

Galatians

Walk the path of holiness, stir your faith in God, and break free from the bonds of a sinful nature with Joyce Meyer's Galatians commentary, featuring inspiring questions and space for your reflections. Paul's letter to the church at Galatia speaks largely to how important it was to Paul that…

