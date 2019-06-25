About Don't Drop the Mic

Communicate boldly and effectively like never before with the help and guidance of a #1 New York Times bestselling author and trusted Bishop.

 

In Don't Drop the Mic, Bishop Jakes speaks to readers about communication and how the ways we speak and interact with others can be part of our everyday ministries.

 

He helps readers understand:

  • Why the way we speak and the words we use matter
  • How speaking well, no matter your topic or audience, improves your chances of getting the result you want
  • How to craft your message, whether it's a simple email or a speech under the spotlights, to connect with listeners
  • Why good communication is important for building connection and community
  • How sharing God's Word produces abundant fruit

Drawing lessons from Scripture and his own life, Jakes gives career advice for those who have or want to grow into a speaking career, but he also provides clear direction and insight for everyone who gives presentations, writes emails, or talks to other people in their job or home life.

There will be practical advice about how to craft insightful and meaningful communications, but the heart of this book is really about how we can communicate more clearly to build community and share the hope of Christ in our everyday lives.

The more adept we become at using all available resources to convey our message, the greater our impact. From lovers to litigators, entrepreneurs to entertainers, and bloggers to board members, we all want to communicate more effectively, intimately, and efficiently. Whether you're interviewing for a new position, proposing a new business plan, auditioning for a performance, delivering a report for your committee, teaching Sunday school, or sharing your heart with a loved one, this book will help.

Meet The Author: T. D. Jakes

T. D. Jakes-one of the most inspirational, influential, and treasured spiritual leaders of our time-is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than forty books. He is the CEO of the towering TDJ Enterprises, spanning film, television, radio, publishing, podcasts, and an award-winning music label. He is a Grammy Award-winning music producer and his blockbuster films have achieved international success at the box office. His inspirational conferences (MegaFest, Woman Thou Art Loosed) continue to have a profound global impact. Bishop Jakes’ is a master communicator whose trusted voice is heard in more than 80 million homes daily and across a vast worldwide audience via social media. He resides in Dallas, Texas.

Discover More

More from T.D. Jakes

Don't Drop the Mic

Don't Drop the Mic

Buy the Book

Communicate boldly and effectively like never before with the help and guidance of a #1 New York Times bestselling author and trusted Bishop.In Don't Drop the Mic, Bishop Jakes speaks to readers about communication and how the ways we speak and interact with others can be part of our everyday… Read More

When Women Pray

When Women Pray

Buy the Book

Find power in your prayer like never before with this inspiring guide from #1 New York Times bestselling author Bishop T.D. Jakes.In a time when women carry more influence than any other generation, the power of prayer has never been more important to remind us that we do not have… Read More

Instinct

Instinct

Buy the Book

Tap into your God-given intuition and start achieving ultimate success with this inspiring #1 New York Times bestseller from Bishop T.D. Jakes.If you have ever felt misaligned, this book is for you. If you have lost the rhythm, the passion, or the thrill of living in alignment, then keep reading.… Read More

Destiny

Destiny

Buy the Book

Discover the divine purpose of your dreams with this insightful guide from Bishop T. D. Jakes -- and learn how Biblical principles will propel your life to the next level.Have you ever sensed the pull of a divine guide that was leading you to the right place or person? Destiny,… Read More

Soar!

Soar!

Buy the Book

Take your career to the next level, realize your greatest dreams, and embrace your God-given talents with this practical game plan for your professional and personal life.Too often we remain in jobs that stifle our souls and leave us on the runway of opportunity with the engine of our deepest… Read More