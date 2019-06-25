Meet The Author: T. D. Jakes

T. D. Jakes-one of the most inspirational, influential, and treasured spiritual leaders of our time-is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than forty books. He is the CEO of the towering TDJ Enterprises, spanning film, television, radio, publishing, podcasts, and an award-winning music label. He is a Grammy Award-winning music producer and his blockbuster films have achieved international success at the box office. His inspirational conferences (MegaFest, Woman Thou Art Loosed) continue to have a profound global impact. Bishop Jakes’ is a master communicator whose trusted voice is heard in more than 80 million homes daily and across a vast worldwide audience via social media. He resides in Dallas, Texas.