Joel Osteen is a New York Times bestselling author and the senior pastor of America's largest church, Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. More than 10 million viewers watch his weekly inspirational messages through television, and over 60 million people connect with Joel through his digital platforms worldwide. Joel can be heard 24/7 on SiriusXM 128 – Joel Osteen Radio. Connect with Joel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit his website at joelosteen.com.
Live from a place of abundant peace in the midst of life's everyday worries and stress with #1 New York Times bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen. The opposite of peace is worry and stress. Both are thieves that rob you of your sleep, joy, creativity, and good decisions.… Read More
Release the negative thoughts and feelings that are weighing you down and make room for the good things you should have in your life with #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.You were created to be filled with joy, peace, confidence, and creativity. But it's easy to go through… Read More
Embrace God's blessings every morning and experience the glory of His promises with thirty-one powerful Scripture lessons based on a regular, favorite feature of Joel Osteen's sermons at Lakewood Church.Broken into thirty-one segments, this book defines the most powerful blessings in Scripture and encourages readers to declare one each day… Read More
Commit to excellence and celebrate your natural gifts by embracing eight principles for professional and spiritual success from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.In You Can, You Will, these eight undeniable qualities of winners can help you reach your potential and achieve new levels of success in your… Read More
Experience the joy of God's message and begin each day with a positive outlook with these words of wisdom from Lakewood Church pastor and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.Research that shows people are happiest on Fridays. Now, learn how you can generate this level of contentment and… Read More
Live boldly and act on your most powerful beliefs with this life-changing guide to faith, positive thinking, and spiritual fulfillment.Pastor Joel Osteen asks everyone to examine what he or she really believes. Why is this important? Because we will become what we believe. Our beliefs will prove either a barrier… Read More
Set aside the frustrations of your past and step into a new level of victory and favor with this spiritually powerful guide from #1 bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen.We all have things that are trying to hold us back: guilt from past mistakes, temptations that we can't… Read More
Whether you've been married a few months or a few decades, this encouraging daily devotional will help you find quiet moments together to strengthen your faith in God and renew your love for and commitment to your spouse.In Our Best Life Together, Joel and Victoria Osteen want to encourage you… Read More
