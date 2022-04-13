Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

Joyce Meyer is one of the world's leading practical Bible teachers. Her daily broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written over 130 inspirational books. Her bestsellers include Power ThoughtsThe Confident WomanLook Great, Feel GreatStarting Your Day RightEnding Your Day RightApproval AddictionHow to Hear from GodBeauty for Ashes; and Battlefield of the Mind. Joyce travels extensively, holding conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world. She resides in St. Louis, MO.

