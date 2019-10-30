Which Joyce Meyer Book Should You Read First?

Joyce Meyer is one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers, has written numerous New York Times bestselling books, and nearly as many bible studies. You may know her best from her inspirational television and radio show, Enjoying Everyday Life, which has been on the air since 1993. Meyer has written books on a myriad of topics, but with nearly 100 titles to her name, it can be quite the daunting challenge to find the right book to read. This small selection of Joyce Meyer’s books will help you as you decide where to start with her impressive catalog.

If you want to read Joyce Meyer’s new 2019 book…

If you would like to improve your everyday life…

If Battlefield of the Mind sounds good but you like more structure…

For those worried about the future…

For those who consider themselves a sensitive person…

For those who are goal-oriented…

If you only have a few minutes to read every day…

Christine Hoxmeier is a Book Riot contributor from Austin, Texas, who spends her free time reading, sewing, and thinking about her latest pop-culture obsessions. A GryffinClaw at heart, you can find her frequently tweeting in all-caps with a cup of tea in hand @aramblingfancy.