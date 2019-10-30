Which Joyce Meyer Book Should You Read First?
Joyce Meyer is one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers, has written numerous New York Times bestselling books, and nearly as many bible studies. You may know her best from her inspirational television and radio show, Enjoying Everyday Life, which has been on the air since 1993. Meyer has written books on a myriad of topics, but with nearly 100 titles to her name, it can be quite the daunting challenge to find the right book to read. This small selection of Joyce Meyer’s books will help you as you decide where to start with her impressive catalog.
If you want to read Joyce Meyer’s new 2019 book…
Your Battles Belong to the Lord
by Joyce Meyer
In Your Battles Belong to the Lord, Joyce Meyer explains that while some problems may result from a person’s choices or circumstances, others are rooted in the spiritual realm. No matter how difficult your challenges are, if you have God with you, you have all you need to win every battle.
If you would like to improve your everyday life…
Battlefield of the Mind
by Joyce Meyer
Each day our minds are invaded by various thoughts, feelings, anxieties, and concerns. It’s easy to internalize the negative attacks on our minds and allow them to affect our lives without even realizing it's happening. "Where the mind goes, the man follows," is how Meyer puts it. In Battlefield of the Mind, learn more about the ways your thoughts can impact your life, and how Jesus wants to help you think more like how God thinks. This is the most well known and popular title of all Joyce Meyer's books and is a perfect place to start for anyone.
If Battlefield of the Mind sounds good but you like more structure…
Power Thoughts
by Joyce Meyer
If you’re a person who enjoys lists and getting straight to the point, Power Thoughts is an excellent choice for your first Joyce Meyer book. The first half of the book is a condensed overview of the ideas first presented in Battlefield of the Mind, explaining the importance for Christians to take every thought captive (2 Corinthians 10:5), but without the personal anecdotes and life examples from Meyer. The second half is divided into twelve different “Power Thoughts” that Meyer lays out as a mindful program to help you overcome negative thinking, and align your inner thoughts towards Jesus.
For those worried about the future…
Unshakeable Trust
by Joyce Meyer
When you are in the midst of a personal struggle, it can be difficult to trust God. It’s also not easy to trust God with your life, family, friends, and future even when things are going well. In Unshakeable Trust, Meyer uses scripture to outline all the ways a Christian is called to trust in God and also delves into hard questions, such as “If God is Good, Why Do People Suffer?” Regardless of where you are in your spiritual journey, this is a book that wants to help you have a deeper and more intimate relationship with God.
For those who consider themselves a sensitive person…
Living Beyond Your Feelings
by Joyce Meyer
Emotions are powerful and can influence our daily lives, the decisions we make, and how we react to problems. Using the Bible and real-life examples, Joyce Meyer reminds readers that God is a God of peace, and wants people to experience true inner peace and calm. The book is divided into two parts, with Meyer first using psychological research to examine feelings and the way our brain processes them. The second half is focused on individual emotions and spiritual methods to process and work through them. Overall, Living Beyond Your Feelings is full of useful tools and ideas to help live a life full of God's peace.
For those who are goal-oriented…
Enjoying Where You Are on the Way to Where You Are Going
by Joyce Meyer
Some people spend their lives forever striving towards a goal, either personally or professionally, hoping that things will get better and they can find happiness once they reach the achievement. In Enjoying Where You Are, Meyer challenges the reader to remember that Jesus wants you to enjoy life today (John 10:10). We all face pressures and stress in our life, and it is easy to focus on what goes wrong every day. This book helps readers refocus their attitude and outlook on life, with the help of God and His Word, and hopes you come away being able to enjoy each day to its fullest.
If you only have a few minutes to read every day…
Trusting God Day by Day
by Joyce Meyer
When life is difficult or busier than you would like, it can be hard to find the time to sit down, read the Bible, and reflect. This yearly devotional breaks down the biggest obstacles to starting a daily Bible reading time (“What should I read? What should I be thinking about?”) to help readers overcome their questions and dive in. Joyce Meyer presents a few verses to read each day, along with her reflections, inspiring stories, or thoughtful questions related to each day's reading; the hope being that throughout the year, a deeper knowledge and trust in God is developed, day-by-day.
About Joyce Meyer
Joyce Meyer is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. Her broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs daily on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written nearly 100 inspirational books. Bestsellers include Power Thoughts; The Confident Woman; Look Great, Feel Great; Starting Your Day Right; Ending Your Day Right; Approval Addiction; How to Hear from God; Beauty for Ashes; and Battlefield of the Mind. Joyce holds conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world. She lives in St. Louis, Missouri.
