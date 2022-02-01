Valentine’s Day 2022
Love is in the air! Here are a few of our favorite titles for Valentine’s Day 2022. Whether you are married, dating, single, or experiencing loss, these titles will meet you where you are in your journey.
Marriage Ain't for Punks
by Calvin Roberson
Beloved marriage counselor Pastor Cal Roberson captivates millions of viewers with his eccentric personality and unabashed yet effective marriage advice—and Marriage Ain’t for Punks is no different.
This book is a relationship gamechanger. It’s a straightforward and unapologetic dive into why people fail or struggle at one of the most popular and sought-after unions in society. But this is more than a book about marriage—it’s a book about how to manage life with another person. The principles and methods Roberson provides are not theoretical or hearsay but tested and proven. The book will methodically probe into the hearts of readers and force them to confront themselves and be accountable for their own emotions and actions.
Even though some marriages look like a hot mess, transparency, honesty, and downright fearlessness are the traits that make a great marriage. A great marriage is about refusing to allow pettiness to destroy the loving connection couples share. These people are not weaklings. They are not quitters. They know that Marriage Ain’t for Punks!
Our Best Life Together
by Joel Osteen
by Victoria Osteen
Whether you've been married a few months or a few decades, this encouraging daily devotional will help you find quiet moments together to strengthen your faith in God and renew your love for and commitment to your spouse.
In Our Best Life Together, Joel and Victoria Osteen want to encourage you in your marriage and remind you that God brought you together to help each other succeed and to become all He created you to be. There's no better way to experience the fulfilling marriage God intends for you than to set aside a devotional time together each day and set your minds in the right direction for a positive, happy, faith-filled marriage. When you live together in unity, you honor God and open the door for His blessings to flow into every area of your life. If you will do your part, God will do His part, and you can live in love!
Making Marriage Work
by Joyce Meyer
Previously published as Help Me, I'm Married, Making Marriage Work offers Joyce's insights on how to make a marriage succeed, thrive, and bless the lives of entire families.
Joyce shares with married couples how God can transform a marriage. Whether newly wed, happily married, in a marriage crisis, or just in a relationship rut, Joyce's principles will help energize and revitalize a relationship.
Discover how to:
Take the focus off yourself and your spouse and look to the Lord
Unleash powerful truths from God's Word for you and your marriage
Understand the opposite sex
Overcome roadblocks to a triumphant marriage
Live successfully with an insecure person
Create peace and order in your heart and in your home.
Joyce's practical, how-to advice will guide couples along the path to releasing God's power on their lives, and in their marriage.
14 Keys to Lasting Love
by Kim Kimberling
Discover the 14 secrets to a lasting and loving marriage.
In this fresh, insightful marriage book, Dr. Kim talks directly to couples, showing you that marriage isn't just meant to make you happy but to make you holy. Over the years, through his ministry, he's conducted countless couples surveys. He knows what you struggle with and what areas of marriage scare you. He knows what you want and what you don't want. By looking at 14 major areas of marriage, Dr. Kim shows couples how to stay on the right track. Through chapters on empathy, personal health, conflict behavior, talking, intimacy, sex, and more, you'll learn how to have the happy, connected marriage you've dreamed of.
This book will change your marriage, and it will most certainly change you. If you want to know God and love more deeply in this life, 14 Keys to LAsting Love will show you how to do that.
Real Life Love
by Michael Gibson
Foreword by Les Parrott
- Honor others
- Identify anger
- Forgive
- Celebrate in the midst of trials
- Understand the power of God’s Word
- Be second in a world of firsts
- Identify the personalities of others to foster understanding
This Kind of Love
by Kaelin Edwards
by Kyrah Edwards
- Waiting to have sex until marriage out of obedience to God's plan for our lives.
- Waiting to take the time to lay a foundation for our future rather than rushing to get on with life.
- Waiting for God's plan for our lives to be revealed.
- Waiting for God's timing.
- Waiting for God to refine our character.
- Waiting for one another to become who we will be.
- Waiting for God to come through when trouble comes.
Lists to Love By for Busy Wives
by Mark Merrill
by Susan Merrill
From Mark and Susan Merrill, the founders of Family First, comes a collection of lists created for the busy wife who wishes to strengthen her marriage and love her husband well.
It's no secret that there is a wide emotional gap between men and women. Couples crave love and attention from one another, but they don't always know how to show it. Lists to Love by for Busy Wives presents creative and practical ways for wives to bridge this gap and improve their relationship. These thirty lists will carry wives through an entire month of learning to love their husbands more deeply with advice they will come back to again and again. From lists addressing a wide range of topics, readers will learn to set better expectations for their marriage, to communicate more effectively with their husband, to build a deeper foundation of love in their marriage, and much more.
Lists to Love By for Busy Husbands
by Mark Merrill
by Susan Merrill
The founders of Family First, Mark and Susan Merrill, present a collection of lists created for the busy husband who wants a more intimate, fulfilling union with his wife.
Husbands and wives bring different personalities, upbringings, experiences, and expectations into their marriage, which can lead to miscommunication and emotional turmoil. Lists to Love by for Busy Husbands presents practical dos and don'ts along with step-by-step advice for husbands who want to bridge the emotional gap and improve their marriage. Mark and Susan Merrill understand that couples crave love, but don't always know how to express it to one another. These thirty lists will carry husbands through an entire month of learning to love their wives more deeply -- wisdom they will come back to again and again. These real-life answers from a Christian perspective will help readers evaluate, refresh, and strengthen their own marriage.
What the Bible Says about Love Marriage & Sex
by Dr. David Jeremiah
With roughly a third of all marriages ending in divorce, there's never been a better time for this refresher course in the true meaning of a successful union.
As New York Times bestselling author Dr. David Jeremiah reminds us, it's a biblical truth: Sex and passionate, romantic love are God's ideas!
Nothing rivals the beauty of the writing in the Song of Solomon -- and nothing rivals the wisdom of Solomon on matters of love, romance, marriage, and sexual intimacy. Dr. Jeremiah's thoughtful interpretation of Solomon and Shulamith's relationship provides all of us -- whether married or single -- with valuable lessons for a better, happier, more fulfilling life and a long, loving marriage.
You Are Enough
by Mandy Hale
Mandy Hale, the creator of The Single Woman, the social media movement that rewrote the rulebook about singleness, challenges every woman to see that she is sufficient, acceptable, and complete.
After years of trying to prove she was enough in the world's eyes, even working alongside Oprah and hitting the New York Times bestseller list, Mandy hit rock bottom. But as it turned out, that very rock bottom became the most firm foundation she had ever planted her feet on. A foundation so solid, it finally provided the springboard she needed to outrun the taunting shadow of unworthiness that she'd tried to escape her whole life.
Now she wants readers to see that though life may not always be lighthearted and happy and shiny, each woman is deserving of the life she dreams of and hopes for. Nothing readers do can ever take away from their worthiness or enough-ness in God's eyes.
This book is for any woman who wants to overcome heartbreak, claim her healing and step into wholeness!
What Is He Thinking??
by Rebecca St. James
In What Was He Thinking??, Rebecca interviews a range of men from high-profile types to the guys next door, men that every woman can relate to. Although the interviews focus on single guys ages 20-35, Rebecca also includes words of wisdom from older mentors she respects who have been successfully married for years, such as her dad, life coach, and pastor.
The men share their thoughts on topics like how women can respect themselves and the men in their lives, modesty, purity, taking it slow, friendship, letting guys lead, and more. This book gives them the floor to say what they would really like women to know.
The men respond candidly to questions like:
- What is the most attractive quality to you in a woman?
- Is modesty truly attractive?
- Is neediness a turn-off?
- What do you find beautiful?
- How can we be dependent on God for our identity, not on you?
- How can we help you with boundaries physically?
Rebecca also discusses her own dating life, speaking openly about the single life, her struggle with loneliness, and her hope for the future. She challenges women to see the men in their lives as brothers in Christ and to trust God with their dating lives.
He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not
by Trish Ryan
Trish Ryan was the quintessential successful thirtysomething woman -- she had a career as an attorney, a nice car, and a succession of men clamoring for her affection. But despite all her accomplishments, the things by which she defined her life continually left her disappointed, especially when it came to dating. Like the heroines of chick-lit novels and Sex and the City, she couldn't escape her bad luck with men: men who cheated, who left her, who made her a lesser version of herself. After years of trying everything out there to make love work -- new age philosophy, feminist empowerment, myriad of self-help programs -- she finally, hesitantly, decided to give God a try. This is Ryan's story of how her search for the right guy turned into the search for the right God, and (spoiler alert!) how she ended up with the happily-ever-after ending.
A Man Worth Waiting For
by Jackie Kendall
Bestselling author Jackie Kendall believes that when you find the right man, you'll be incredibly glad you didn't settle for any of the Bozos you met along the way. Drawing on real-life stories that will have women laughing and crying in commiseration, Jackie explains how to avoid common dating pitfalls and find A Man Worth Fighting For.
The Most Beautiful Disaster
by Hope Carpenter
Awful Beautiful Life
by Becky Powell
by Katherine Reay
Good Night, I Love You
by Jene Ray Barranco
