Readings for the Season
From uplifting devotionals to inspiring novels, you will find a few our favorite titles for Christmas listed below. Browse the 70% off e-books, grab a cozy blanket and a cup of hot coco, and brighten your Christmas spirit with one of these special Readings for the Season!
Peace for the Season
by Joel Osteen
NEW RELEASE
Ring in the holiday season with #1 New York Times bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen and find peace and cheer with this beautiful Christmas devotional.
There’s nothing like the joy that comes by sharing our love and what we have with loved ones and friends during the Christmas season. But it can also be a time of stress, worry, and disappointments for many reasons. It’s easy to let our guard down and lose our peace and joy.
The good news is that the true Christmas spirit is wrapped up in Jesus, the Prince of Peace. He doesn’t just have peace; He is peace. He gives us peace that passes understanding. We can have peace when things around us aren’t peaceful. When we stay in a position of peace, we aren’t moved by what others are saying or doing or situations that aren’t working out like we want. His peace inside us doesn’t rise and fall with our circumstances.
Let Peace for the Season bring you to the place of peace and unending hope. You'll have more passion, more contentment, and more joy than you ever imagined.
Seven Words of Christmas
by Robert Morris
- Salvation through Zacharias,
- Favor through Mary,
- Blessing through Elizabeth,
- Guidance through Joseph,
- Joy through the Shepherds,
- Redemption through Anna, and
- Peace through Simeon.
Finding Father Christmas & Engaging Father Christmas
by Robin Jones Gunn
2-in-1...Two Novels in One Book!
By beloved author Robin Jones Gunn, two timeless, heartwarming Christmas novellas bound together for the first time in an omnibus edition.
In Finding Christmas, Miranda Carson’s search for her father leads her unexpectedly to London with only a few feeble clues as to who he might be. Immediately welcomed into a family that doesn’t recognize her, and whom she’s quickly coming to love, she faces a terrible decision. Should she reveal her true identity and destroy their idyllic image of her father? Or should she carry the truth home with her to San Francisco and remain alone in this world? Whatever choice she makes during this London Christmas will forever change the future for both herself and the family she can’t bear to leave.
In Engaging Father Christmas Miranda Carson can’t wait to return to England for Christmas and to be with her boyfriend, Ian. She has spent a lifetime yearning for a place to call home, and she’s sure Carlton Heath will be it, especially when a hinted-at engagement ring slips into the conversation. But Miranda’s high hopes for a jolly Christmas with the small circle of people she has come to love are toppled when Ian’s father is hospitalized and the matriarch of the Whitcombe family withholds her blessing from Miranda. Questions run rampant in Miranda’s mind about whether she really belongs in this cheery corner of the world. Then, when her true identity threatens all her relationships in unanticipated ways, Miranda is certain all is lost. And yet . . . maybe Father Christmas has special gifts in store for her after all.
A Story of Christmas and All of Us
by Roma Downey
by Mark Burnett
From the annunciation by the angel through the birth of Jesus, this beautiful full color book chronicles the journey of Mary and Joseph, the appearance of the shepherds, and the story of the wise men, in a way the Christmas story has never before been “told.” Containing extraordinary images from the hit TV series, The Bible, A STORY OF CHRISTMAS AND ALL OF US is a book that will take a deserved place among the finest celebrations of Christmas.
(E-Book)
Reg. $12.99 Only: $2.99
A Treasury of Christmas Miracles
by Karen Kingsbury
This collection of true stories from bestselling author Karen Kingsbury celebrates the mystery and wonder of Christmastime.
A chance encounter that changes everything . . . help that appears from nowhere . . . kindness when it’s least expected . . . We’ve all experienced miracles in our lives. Now Karen Kingsbury has collected a series of real-life stories about people whose lives were changed by the mystery and wonder of Christmastime. In each of these stories, Karen brings undeniable proof of God’s presence in our lives. And with an uplifting voice, she gives us a joyous reminder of the true meaning of Christmas: the greatest miracle of all is opening our hearts to love.
(E-Book)
Reg. $9.99 Only: $2.99
The Crooked Christmas Tree
by Damian Chandler
In this real-life Christmas fable, when a Dad decides to let his kids select the family Christmas tree, he gets an unexpected lesson about God’s love.
In this thoroughly contemporary holiday story, a father lets his children choose the family Christmas tree. To his surprise, the kids pick one that is crooked. As he tries one thing after another to make the tree look right, he rediscovers the power of God’s love. He begins to understand Christmas in a new way, particularly when his family decorates their tree and crown it with a star, never even noticing the crookedness he spent hours in the garage struggling to hide. The tender and laugh-out-loud narrative of real-life relationships propels the reader through the most un-generic Christmas story. This upbeat and comedic treasure refreshes the Christmas message of love and faith.
(E-Book)
Reg. $9.99 Only: $2.99
Gideon's Gift
by Karen Kingsbury
One long-ago Christmas, Earl Gibson lost the two things most precious to him: his wife and daughter. Angry and heartbroken, he ended up living on the streets and abandoned any belief he’d once had in God.
Ten years later Big Earl meets Gideon, a seven-year-old leukemia patient who believes with all her heart that “Christmas means never having to ask God how much he loves us.” Gideon is determined to reach this lonely and hurting man who hates Christmas — and he is just as determined to rebuff her. It will take a miracle for Earl to come to understand the true meaning of Christmas. But if he can accept what Gideon wants to give him, he might find that he can return the favor with a precious gift of his own.
In Gideon’s Gift, Karen Kingsbury reminds us that Christmas is still a time of miraculous possibilities if only we reach out to those around us.
(E-Book)
Reg. $9.99 Only: $2.99
The Paper Bag Christmas
by Kevin Alan Milne
Dr. Christopher Ringle is the last person you’d expect to find moonlighting as Santa Claus at the mall on the day after Thanksgiving. But it is there that he meets a young man named Molar Alan, who desperately needs a new perspective on the underlying value of Christmas. Dr. Ringle recruits Mo and his older brother as volunteers at a nearby children’s hospital for the holiday season. At the hospital, Mo is tasked to help bring holiday cheer to the young cancer patients on the fifth floor. His biggest challenge is befriending a decidedly angry girl who is so embarrassed by her scarred appearance that she hides her face behind the safety of a paper bag. Almost in spite of himself, Mo finds that Christmas joy emanates from a source far greater than the North Pole, while the young girl learns that she is more beautiful than she had ever imagined.
(E-Book)
Reg. $9.99 Only: $2.99
The Christmas Letters
by Bret Nicholaus
The nine letters Grandpa hands to his family each contain a personal story of how they brought joy to him. This volume-which has sold more than 60,000 copies since its initial publication-has been repackaged as a gift hardcover.
(E-Book)
Reg. $9.99 Only: $2.99
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use