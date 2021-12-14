Readings for the Season

NEW RELEASE

Ring in the holiday season with #1 New York Times bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen and find peace and cheer with this beautiful Christmas devotional.

There’s nothing like the joy that comes by sharing our love and what we have with loved ones and friends during the Christmas season. But it can also be a time of stress, worry, and disappointments for many reasons. It’s easy to let our guard down and lose our peace and joy.

The good news is that the true Christmas spirit is wrapped up in Jesus, the Prince of Peace. He doesn’t just have peace; He is peace. He gives us peace that passes understanding. We can have peace when things around us aren’t peaceful. When we stay in a position of peace, we aren’t moved by what others are saying or doing or situations that aren’t working out like we want. His peace inside us doesn’t rise and fall with our circumstances.

Let Peace for the Season bring you to the place of peace and unending hope. You'll have more passion, more contentment, and more joy than you ever imagined.