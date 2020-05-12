Joyce Meyer Daily Devotionals

With so much noise going on in the world and in our lives, it can be difficult to stop and listen to the voice of God. Inspired by her books How to Hear from God, The Power of Simple Prayer, and Knowing God Intimately, this Joyce Meyer daily devotional is all about learning to hear God’s voice in the midst of chaos. Using scripture, modern examples and closing with a summary of the day's message in a simple “God’s word for you today” to reflect on, Meyer hopes that readers will come to be able to hear the voice of God on a daily basis. This devotional could be used in sequential order or use the table of contents to find a relevant topic for the day at hand.