Joyce Meyer Daily Devotionals
Joyce Meyer may be known for her best selling books and as a preacher of positive thinking, but she’s also written several devotionals throughout the years. One of the most difficult aspects of maintaining a daily quiet time can be deciding what to read, so why not try a Joyce Meyer devotional? Below, we’ve gathered several daily devotionals, each full of Meyer’s optimistic, practical, and hopeful teaching. Whether you’re looking for a devotional for yourself or a gift, you’re sure to find one to suit your needs.
Quiet Times with God Devotional
by Joyce Meyer
The world is a busy place full of anxieties, and it’s easy to get swept up in it all. The newest Joyce Meyer devotional invites the reader into a peaceful, calming time of reading, reflection, and prayer. This devotional includes inspiring messages, hopeful Bible verses, and ends with a power thought to meditate upon, readers with only a short amount of time to spare can still have a moment of quiet time with God.
Wake Up to the Word
by Joyce Meyer
This 365-day Joyce Meyer daily devotional invites the reader to start their day not only with the Word of God in the form of a Bible verse, but also with a specific word. Each reading begins with a word, like “courage,” a brief definition, and a devotion themed to the word of the day. Each reading expands on what each word can mean to a Christian, with ideas on how to live a life taking on the power of those words with each devotional ending with a relevant scripture verse to tie everything together.
Closer to God Each Day
by Joyce Meyer
Some people appear to have a natural intimacy with God, while others struggle to offer up a quick daily prayer. In this Joyce Meyer devotional, she writes simple, thoughtful, daily devotions, in the hopes that her encouraging words and the accompanying Bible verse will help draw the reader closer to God each and every day.
Power Thoughts Devotional
by Joyce Meyer
The mind has been called a battlefield, and scripture entreats believers to be “transformed by the renewing of your mind.” But how exactly does one renew their mind or take every thought captive? Joyce Meyer has preached the power of positive thoughts for years, and in this daily devotional, she encourages the reader to harness Godly truths into power thoughts, and in so doing, renew the mind.
Healing the Soul of a Woman Devotional
by Joyce Meyer
A companion to her book, Healing the Soul of a Woman, this 90-day Joyce Meyer devotional will encourage and guide the reader through obstacles they are encountering in their own life. Ending each daily reading with a declaration of truth about God and themselves, this devotional hopes to help women heal from emotional wounds and baggage.
The Power of Being Thankful
by Joyce Meyer
Research has proven the positive effects a gratitude practice can have on personal mental health, so why not start a faith-based practice? This Joyce Meyer daily devotional uses a Bible verse, personal stories and insight from Meyer to guide the reader into a life of thankfulness. Each day ends with a short prayer of thanks written by Meyer, which is helpful for days when it can seem hard to practice gratitude.
New Day, New You
by Joyce Meyer
One of the gifts of Christian faith is knowing that the grace of God is new every morning, but it can be a hard truth to actually accept and truly believe. In this year-long devotional made for even the busiest of people, Joyce Meyer entreats the reader to start the day with a Bible verse and quick reading, and begin to internalize that each day is an opportunity for newness and personal growth.
Trusting God Day by Day
by Joyce Meyer
For all the questions people ask God, there is only one that God consistently asks people: Do you trust me? Perhaps your answer varies from day-to-day. In this Joyce Meyer devotional, with the reading of scripture and her own insight and thoughtful questions, the hope is that you as the reader will grow into a deeper trust with God, day by day.
Hearing from God Each Morning
by Joyce Meyer
With so much noise going on in the world and in our lives, it can be difficult to stop and listen to the voice of God. Inspired by her books How to Hear from God, The Power of Simple Prayer, and Knowing God Intimately, this Joyce Meyer daily devotional is all about learning to hear God’s voice in the midst of chaos. Using scripture, modern examples and closing with a summary of the day's message in a simple “God’s word for you today” to reflect on, Meyer hopes that readers will come to be able to hear the voice of God on a daily basis. This devotional could be used in sequential order or use the table of contents to find a relevant topic for the day at hand.
What To Read Next
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Christine Hoxmeier is a Book Riot contributor from Austin, Texas, who spends her free time reading, sewing, and thinking about her latest pop-culture obsessions. A GryffinClaw at heart, you can find her frequently tweeting in all-caps with a cup of tea in hand @aramblingfancy.