Daily Devotionals from Faithwords, Worthy Books, and Ellie Claire

Spending time reading the bible and reflecting on God’s word is a part of the Christian walk. But with busy lives and schedules, it can be hard to find the time or know where to begin reading. Below, we’ve highlighted a few daily devotionals, ranging from 30 to 365 days, with the hope of helping take away the stress of starting a quiet time routine.
Making God Smile
by Kim Taylor Henry
In this year-long devotional, Kim Taylor Henry examines the fruits of the spirit, by spending forty days on each one. Using scripture and modern examples with practical tips, she encourages and helps readers turn their hearts and their outward actions to be more aligned with the fruits of the spirit, thus making God smile.
Daily Truth Devotional
by John Hagee
Each entry in Pastor John Hagee's one-year book of daily devotions begins with a scripture, frequently themed to the time of year and even particular days. Through his trademark style, Hagee entreats readers to examine the daily reading in a hopeful, positive light, reminding them of God's faithfulness.
Healing the Soul of a Woman Devotional
by Joyce Meyer
A companion to her book Healing the Soul of a Woman, this 90-day daily devotional gently walks women through many of the struggles and emotional wounds they may be facing. Joyce Meyer presents a short reading, peppered with scripture, to encourage, edify, and guide the reader through obstacles they are encountering in their own life. Each devotional ends with a declaration for the reader to reflect on and absorb as the truth about themselves and God.
Grit & Grace
Created by Ellie Claire
For those of you who prefer journaling their thoughts and prayers during quiet time, this 365-day daily devotional was made with you in mind. Each day begins with a verse, followed by a short message written as if God were talking to you personally, use the closing prompt as a starting point for your own prayer, or use the blank space as a place to journal your thoughts as you process each devotion.
Fearless and Free
by Victoria Osteen
Read by Victoria Osteen
Filled with anecdotes from her own life, Victoria Osteen’s daily devotions are designed to encourage, uplift, and bring hope. Through 90 days of devotional and scripture reading, the reader encounters stories and verses that serve as reminders of God’s love for them, learning to fully accept that they are loved unconditionally and can live a life full of freedom from fear.
Daily Readings from Crushing
by T. D. Jakes
Bishop T.D. Jakes breaks down his book, Crushing, into 90 daily devotions, written to inspire the reader and present hope for difficult times and situations. The 1-2 page devotions take on topics like suffering, illness, hopelessness, and doubt, using scripture and Jakes’s years of preaching experience to address these issues head-on. The final part of each reading is a prayer in Jakes’s trademark style.
Just Breathe
by Ellie Claire
With over 20 contributing writers, these daily devotions present simple, practical and thoughtful takes on scripture and remind readers to take a moment to still themselves and breathe. Each devotion begins with a verse, followed by a short reflection or anecdote, and ends with a one-sentence prayer. With ample room to journal your own prayer or write your own reflection on the day's devotion, this journal is made for those looking for a few moments of quiet reading and writing each day.
Daily Readings from Beyond Blessed
by Robert Morris
These 90-day daily devotions are intended as a guide not only for financial freedom but as a way to learn how to be a better steward of all the things in your life. These readings are for those interested in taking charge of their bank account and possessions and turning them over to God. The simple devotions end with a prayer and a question people of faith should be continuously asking: What is the Holy Spirit saying to you?
Sister Wit
by Jacqueline Jakes
Foreword by T. D. Jakes
Jacqueline Jakes, wife of Bishop T.D. Jakes, presents a 4-month daily devotional focusing on women and various aspects of women’s lives. Using scripture, quotes, and her own insight, she walks the reader through inspiration, struggles, virtues, and encouragement. Read the devotions in order, or use the table of contents to find a topic related to what you are encountering that day.
The Parables of Jesus Coloring Book Devotional
by Laura James
by Katara Washington Patton
Coloring has been found to be meditative, relaxing, a stress reliever, and definitely not just for children! This devotional explores the parables of Jesus and includes a coloring page for each devotion, 46 in total. Read the scripture, enjoy the devotion by Katara Washington Patton, reflect on what you just read while coloring the beautiful pages by artist Laura James, and discover how the Holy Spirit can speak to you through the written word and art.
Hello God...It's Me
by Ellie Claire
A 365 daily devotional full of nature illustrations and calming colors, this is a beautiful devotional journal to give to a friend, or keep for yourself! The day begins with a scripture verse to read, followed by a brief devotional, and ends with a short prayer that always begins “Hello God...it’s me.” Use the remaining blank lines to continue the prayer, write out other verses relevant to the days reading, or record your own thoughts.
Very Veggie Devos for Little Ones
by Pamela Kennedy
by Anne Kennedy Brady
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
It’s never too young to learn about quiet time with God! These 30 daily devotions are geared towards kids ages 2-4, with a simplified bible verse, short reading encouraging questions and learning, and a prayer to close out the devotion. Great for a morning or evening read with kids!
