Celebrating Black Voices – Powerful Books, Powerful Authors
In honor of Black History Month, FaithWords wants to recognize and celebrate the powerful voices behind many of our powerful books–the voices that encourage and strengthen us in deepening our faith, growing in our relationships, and gaining self-confidence!
How We Love Matters
by Albert Tate
Foreword by Lecrae Moore
This powerful book reimagines discipleship by begging us to acknowledge that racism exists in the Church—and offers the hopeful message that we can disciple it out.It is not an accident that racism is alive and well in the American church. Racism has, in fact, been taught within the church for so long most of us don’t even recognize it anymore. Pastor Albert Tate guides all of us in acknowledging the racism that keeps us from loving each other the way God intends and encourages siblings in Christ to sit together in racial discomfort, examining the role we may play in someone’s else’s struggle.
How We Love Matters is a series of nine moving letters that educate, enlighten, and reimagine discipleship in a way that flips the church on its head. In these letters that include Dear Whiteness, Dear America, and Dear Church, Tate calls out racism in the world, the church, within himself and us. These letters present an anti-racist mission and vision for believers to follow that helps us to speak up at the family table and call out this evil so it will not persist in future generations.
Tate believes that the only way to make change is by telling the truth about where we are—relationally, internally, and spiritually. How We Love Matters is an exposition of relevant Biblical truth, a clarion call for all believers to examine how they see and understand each other, and it is a way forward toward justice, reconciliation, and healing. Because, yes, it is important that we love each other, but it is even more important how we love each other.
Don't Drop the Mic
by T. D. Jakes
Communicate boldly and effectively like never before with the help and guidance of a #1 New York Times bestselling author and trusted Bishop.#1 New York Times bestselling author Bishop Jakes has been speaking in front of audiences large and small for decades, and over the years, he has learned a thing or two about communicating with audiences.
Now, for the first time ever, Bishop Jakes shares his wisdom and skills he’s learned to help readers communicate better themselves. Whether you are preparing to speak on stage before thousands or present at the next budget meeting, preach a sermon or deliver a diagnosis, this book is full of practical advice and solutions to help you get your message across.
Readers will learn:
- The process Bishop Jakes uses to create his sermons, which connect with hundreds of thousands each week
- How to tailor you message for your intended audience
- The importance of body language
- How to be ready to make every opportunity count
- When and how to use silence to speak for you
- Why how you present yourself matters
In this book, Bishop Jakes gives you tools and skills so that you can communicate better.
Marriage Ain't for Punks
by Calvin Roberson
Beloved marriage counselor Pastor Cal Roberson captivates millions of viewers with his eccentric personality and unabashed yet effective marriage advice—and Marriage Ain’t for Punks is no different.
This book is a relationship gamechanger. It’s a straightforward and unapologetic dive into why people fail or struggle at one of the most popular and sought-after unions in society. But this is more than a book about marriage—it’s a book about how to manage life with another person. The principles and methods Roberson provides are not theoretical or hearsay but tested and proven. The book will methodically probe into the hearts of readers and force them to confront themselves and be accountable for their own emotions and actions.
Even though some marriages look like a hot mess, transparency, honesty, and downright fearlessness are the traits that make a great marriage. A great marriage is about refusing to allow pettiness to destroy the loving connection couples share. These people are not weaklings. They are not quitters. They know that Marriage Ain’t for Punks!
Blessed Life
by Kim Fields
With Todd Gold
From "Facts of Life" to "Living Single" to "Dancing with the Stars" to wife and mom, here's the Blessed Life of Kim Fields, veteran actress, TV personality, and star.
Kim Fields has lived most of her life with people thinking they know her, which is understandable. From her first job on a Mrs. Butterworth syrup commercial at age 7, she has spent 40 years in the public eye. There were 9 years as Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey on the classic sitcom The Facts of Life, 5 more in her 20s starring as Regine Hunter on the seminal coming-of-age show Living Single, and most recently appearing as herself on Real Housewives of Atlanta and Dancing with the Stars.
Behind the camera, she has directed episodes of Kenan & Kel, Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns and House of Payne, and BET's Let's Stay Together. Between gigs, the pop culture icon's life has included theater, spoken word, music, speaking engagements, and simply being present to the point that she cannot go a day without someone stopping her to say, "When I was a kid, I wanted to be Tootie" or "You were my role model."
Flattered and blessed, after four decades in the business, Kim finally understands the role she has played onscreen and off as a successful, outspoken African-American woman. However, for as much as she's been in the public eye, people have really never known her the way they think they have, and that's because she, herself, spent most of her life figuring herself out. Now, at age 48, she is ready to set the record straight. She says, "It's not that I've been misunderstood. It's that I finally feel like I understand me enough to tell the life story that I've been asked to write for years." It will be a chronicle of living, learning, and keen moments of self-discovery as she's journeyed through the many facets and chapters of life. Fields found faith at age 14 and has found God to be right there every step of the way since then.
What They Meant for Evil
by Rebecca Deng
With Ginger Kolbaba
Stepping Up!
Foreword by Joel Osteen
by Johnny McGowan
Unlock God's power to elevate your position and reach your full potential with Stepping Up! by Lakewood Church pastor Johnny McGowan.
No matter your current position, God will unlock the power for you to reach your incredible potential. The key is to approach all you do with a servant's heart versus your own ambition. This guide to serving with passion, integrity, and intuition for success explores how to appreciate today while anticipating the possibilities that await tomorrow.
With biblical wisdom and personal insights, Johnny McGowan reveals his own exciting trajectory and the doors that were opened each time he stepped up to serve God. For the past thirty years, he has devoted his gifts to serving Lakewood, one of America's largest churches. Along the way, he has marveled at the leadership opportunities God presented as he stayed committed to serving something larger than himself. By seeking only to fulfill God's will for his life, Johnny has been blessed with increasing responsibility and innumerable ways to make a difference through Stepping Up!
Regardless of where you are, God can take you where you want to go-and beyond! Chasing the "number one" role or promotion by your own hands will never be fulfilling. God has even bigger things in store for you, and your future starts now. Learn to listen to God's call and let Him direct your actions. As you do, you'll rise by discovering the true power of your position.
I Am Number 8
by John W. Gray III
Foreword by Joel Osteen
If God can take David -- the invisible eighth son of a forgotten family -- and turn him into a king, just imagine what magnificent plans He has for redeeming your life.
David was born a number 8 -- a hidden gem, often overlooked and undervalued by everyone except for God. For David, being a number 8 seemed like a curse until the day God transformed him from the unknown eighth son of Jesse into the much-honored king of Israel. When God sends out an invitation to greatness, His directions don't always make sense to us. You may feel like the most invisible, broken number 8 out there, but God sees your hidden value and is growing you for better things. David didn't know it, but his time as a simple shepherd with a dull future did not go unnoticed by God. In David's darkest moments, he was cultivating the kind of gifts, wisdom, and leadership he would need to become a king. Even when you're an underdog in the eyes of the world, God is working behind the scenes to develop you into a king or queen.
Why I Hate Religion
by Dr. Creflo Dollar
Pastor Creflo Dollar offers ten compelling reasons why God hates religion -- but loves for people to have real relationships with Christ.
Religion has broken churches, fueled wars, and driven people away from the true Gospel of Jesus. Why I Hate Religion is a clarion call for people to ditch religionnand embrace relationship as it explores the top ten reasons why God hates religion, such as:
Religion makes people try to earn their way into heaven -- but Christ offers grace.
Religion says God uses calamity to teach his people -- but Christ comforts us.
Religion blames problems on God -- but Christ helps people learn from their mistakes.
Religion makes prayer a powerless "form of godliness" -- but Christ hears every word.
Why I Hate Religion offers an empowering understanding of true Christianity, one that transforms church into full, authentic, meaningful relationship with Jesus.
The Big Deal of Taking Small Steps to Move Closer to God
by Vashti McKenzie
THE BIG DEAL... shows how to develop a stronger relationship with God and more effective spiritual lifestyle by taking small steps that lead to big changes.
Been running for Jesus a long time
(I'm not tired yet)
Been singing for Jesus a long time
(I'm not tired yet)
Been running by day and praying by night
(I'm not tired yet)
I've gotta get going, it's a mighty hard fight
(No...I'm not tired yet)
I've been serving God a long time
(I'm not tired yet)
I've been living for God a long time
(I'm not tired yet)
I've been praying to the Lord a long time
(I'm not tired yet)
It's an uphill journey but all I've got to say is
(I'm not tired yet)
The old spiritual song lifts you, but you are tired. Or maybe you're bored. You're still going to church. You're still praying. You're still serving. You're still giving. Deep within you, faith remains. But you feel a longing.
You're not seeking fireworks. You're not a pew-sitter, safe in some spiritual comfort zone, looking for a thrill from the Lord. Your trust in God is secure. But you feel a longing for something more, deeper, fresher.
If you've ignored these innermost feelings thinking they're no big deal, this basic yet dynamic program that Bishop Vashti McKenzie has implemented in more than two hundred churches with astounding results is for you. Individuals who have had many years of Christian life discovered a renewed sense of calling and purpose. Even new believers were invigorated in their faith-building process.
Bishop McKenzie prescribes very small changes-such as adding a mere thirty seconds of prayer daily-that lead to radical closeness to God. And building an enjoyable, meaningful relationship with the Almighty doesn't mean striving for perfection. Small steps-but meaningful steps-collectively evolve into intimacy with God. And the big deal result is greater ability to biblically address life challenges. The big deal is that you're even more available to serve family, church, and community: truly in "no ways tired." Increasing spirituality is incremental, not monumental. Mustard-seed-like increases in positive actions (and corresponding decreases in negative ones) yield mountain-moving growth!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use