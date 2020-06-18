Black Voices Elevate
Unquenched
by Jonathan Ferguson
by Amanda Ferguson
Foreword by Guillermo Maldonado
The Full Tank Life
by Ben Tankard
Modern-day Renaissance man and star of Bravo’s Thicker Than Water Ben Tankard offers powerful motivation and practical tools to empower readers to find their destiny and create an action plan to unlock it.
Leadership by the Good Book
by David L. Steward
With Brandon K. Mann
Leadership by the Good Book will inspire, empower, and equip men and women to lead their businesses, their teams, their ministries, and even their families to greater heights and to have an eternal impact.
Identity Leadership
by Stedman Graham
Become a passionate, purposeful, and meaningful leader through identifying who you are, your strengths, and your skills.
Crushing
by T. D. Jakes
The Shift
by Keion Henderson
Discover a renewed sense of your purpose and the courage to move from what it is to what can be.
Faces of Praise!
by Carol M. Mackey
Photographs by B. Jeffrey Grant
Foreword by Kirk Franklin
This full-color photo gift book that turns chart-topping contemporary gospel music into Bible-based devotions is a three-way blessing for readers: a perfect companion to favorite gospel recordings, an encouraging devotional and a unique photo collection.
What They Meant for Evil
by Rebecca Deng
With Ginger Kolbaba
Many stories have been told about the famous Lost Boys but now, for the first time, a Lost Girl shares her hauntingly beautiful and inspiring story.
Stepping Up!
Foreword by Joel Osteen
by Johnny McGowan
Unlock God’s power to elevate your position and reach your full potential with Stepping Up! by Lakewood Church pastor Johnny McGowan.
Blessed Life
by Kim Fields
With Todd Gold
From “Facts of Life” to “Living Single” to “Dancing with the Stars” to wife and mom, here’s the BLESSED LIFE of Kim Fields, veteran actress, TV personality, and star.
Purpose Awakening
by Touré Roberts
Purpose Awakening, the breakout book of international speaker Touré Roberts, is about that transformational moment when you are awakened to the purpose of your life. Your life began with a brilliant thought in God’s mind. Your purpose, therefore, is the awakening to that thought. In this groundbreaking book, Touré introduces a new way to perceive the meaning of purpose. As he says: “You don’t find purpose; purpose finds you.” In fact, purpose conceived you; it was the catalyst for your birth.
Win from Within
by John W. Gray III
Foreword by Steven Furtick
Born for This
by BeBe Winans
BeBe Winans, six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and member of Gospel music’s royal family, shares the candid and close-up journey of pursuing his dreams while holding on to his faith.
