Black Voices Elevate

By Eliot Caldwell

 

Unquenched

by

by

Foreword by

God is able to do immeasurably more that what we often embrace. And Jonathan and Amanda Ferguson show us that we need to ask for more, expect more, and by His Spirit believe and actually apprehend the more of God.

 

 

The Full Tank Life

by

Modern-day Renaissance man and star of Bravo’s Thicker Than Water Ben Tankard offers powerful motivation and practical tools to empower readers to find their destiny and create an action plan to unlock it.

Leadership by the Good Book

by

With

Leadership by the Good Book will inspire, empower, and equip men and women to lead their businesses, their teams, their ministries, and even their families to greater heights and to have an eternal impact.

Identity Leadership

by

Become a passionate, purposeful, and meaningful leader through identifying who you are, your strengths, and your skills.

 

 

Crushing

by

Follow God’s process for growth and find hope in life’s darkest moments with Bishop T.D. Jakes’s uplifting stories and advice from his own faith journey.

The Shift

by

Discover a renewed sense of your purpose and the courage to move from what it is to what can be.

Faces of Praise!

by

Photographs by

Foreword by

This full-color photo gift book that turns chart-topping contemporary gospel music into Bible-based devotions is a three-way blessing for readers: a perfect companion to favorite gospel recordings, an encouraging devotional and a unique photo collection.

What They Meant for Evil

by

With

Many stories have been told about the famous Lost Boys but now, for the first time, a Lost Girl shares her hauntingly beautiful and inspiring story.

Stepping Up!

Foreword by

by

Unlock God’s power to elevate your position and reach your full potential with Stepping Up! by Lakewood Church pastor Johnny McGowan.

Blessed Life

by

With

From “Facts of Life” to “Living Single” to “Dancing with the Stars” to wife and mom, here’s the BLESSED LIFE of Kim Fields, veteran actress, TV personality, and star.

Purpose Awakening

by

Purpose Awakening, the breakout book of international speaker Touré Roberts, is about that transformational moment when you are awakened to the purpose of your life. Your life began with a brilliant thought in God’s mind. Your purpose, therefore, is the awakening to that thought. In this groundbreaking book, Touré introduces a new way to perceive the meaning of purpose. As he says: “You don’t find purpose; purpose finds you.” In fact, purpose conceived you; it was the catalyst for your birth.

Win from Within

by

Foreword by

Mega-Pastor and media personality John Gray uses powerful Biblical principles to help you become your best self — the person God created you to be.
 
In WIN FROM WITHIN, John Gray helps readers identify how best to handle the most difficult, challenging and yet necessary battle that we all face-our inner struggle to overcome the worst versions of ourselves. He offers biblical lessons to aid in combatting bad habits and limiting patterns so that the best version of ourselves emerges.

Born for This

by

BeBe Winans, six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and member of Gospel music’s royal family, shares the candid and close-up journey of pursuing his dreams while holding on to his faith.

 

