Your Greater Is Coming!

When you’re in tough times, it’s good to remind yourself that this is not how your story ends. Greater is coming—greater joy, greater strength, greater opportunities. Here are a few tips to keep in mind today and every day.

1. The shaking is not there to stop you; the shaking is there to shift you.

In life, we all have these times when things shake us to our core. It might be an unexpected illness, or we lose a loved one, or we’ve been at a workplace for years but now there’s opposition, people who are trying to push us out. Suddenly the stability we were used to, or the children doing great things, or the finances we were counting on, are no longer there. It’s easy to get discouraged and wonder why it happened. But if you keep the right attitude, the shaking with shift you into promotion, shift you into greater influence, shift you into better relationships. God uses the shakings to get us in position for new levels.

2. Don’t limit what you’ve seen in the past to what God is going to do in your future.

When God says He’s going to do a new thing, that means it’s not going to be like the old thing. It’s going to be different. The new thing may not be what you were expecting. It may not happen the way you thought it would. Stay open for how God is going to do it. Don’t put Him in a box and limit Him one way. Most of the time, the way we want it done is less than what God has in mind. What He has planned will be better, bigger, more rewarding, and more fulfilling.

3. It’s all coming together.

What you think is dead, over, too far gone, you better get ready. It’s coming together. People who you think will never change, God has already planted seeds in their heart. God has been working behind the scenes in your life since the day you were born, arranging the breaks you need, moving the wrong people out of the way, lining up the favor and advantages. He’s got it all figured out.

4. How we wait is important.

While you’re waiting, be good to others. Be a blessing to your friends and encourage your coworkers. While you’re waiting for your child to get back on course, go help another young person get back on course. While you’re waiting for the promotion, help someone else rise higher. While you’re waiting for healing, pray for someone else who needs healing. When we’re been through loss, hurts, and disappointments, it’s easy to sit around nursing our wounds, thinking about what we’ve been through and how unfair it was. Do yourself a favor and get your mind off of yourself and go out and be a blessing. As you help others, God is going to help you.

Discover the path to your bigger, better, and brighter future. You can find more encouragement in Joel Osteen’s new book, Your Greater Is Coming. Start reading by downloading chapter 1 for free.