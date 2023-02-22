Faithwords logo fw

Trusting God Through Failure

Albert Tate

Every single one of us has experienced moments that have tested our faith. Maybe it’s an outcome we didn’t want, a prayer that went unanswered, or life just isn’t turning out the way you hoped right now. We have all felt during these times like we have failed in some way, and it can be hard to turn to God in those moments. In Disobedient God, pastor Albert Tate walks us through how to trust a God in our lowest moments. Read an excerpt on trusting God through failure.

An excerpt from Disobedient God:

“One of my favorite hymns is “ ’Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus.” It tells us that it is sweet just to trust Him— just to take Him at His word, and rest upon His promise. My favorite part is the last line when it says, “Oh, for grace to trust him more.”

When I hear it and when I sing it, I hear failure baked into the phrase. It’s this idea that I wanna trust You and I’ll get grace to trust You more. But then I fail and oh, I’ll get more grace so I can trust You more the next time. And then I’ll fail. And then I’ll get more grace to trust You more the next time. And yes, there is progression. There is growth. I do get better, but there is still failure. Friends, failure will be a part of our story. Sin and falling will be a part of our story, but oh for grace to trust Him more the next time. We are always praying for greater grace. A greater grace, a greater failure, a greater grace— it’s a pattern. That’s why it is so sweet to trust in Jesus. Even when He feels like a disobedient God, what He really is, is a God who’s worthy to be trusted.

So, I pray that we would find friends who hang in the dust and push us to accountability, to hope, to purpose, and to God. And I pray that we would find rest in God’s sovereignty— that we would know that at the beginning of time, He was there, and at the end of time, He will be there. So in the meantime, may we find ourselves right here in His presence. And may we rest well, knowing that we were designed with this kind of crisis of wind and storm and chaos in mind. In order to rest well, may we have a peace that passes all understanding and, Father, would you guard our hearts and our minds every step of the way. And to that end, we surrender our dreams so that we might get after Yours, may our life be used for the fulfillment of Your hopes, Your dreams, and Your purpose for the earth, and may our heart’s desires be Your desires. And, finally, when failure comes and when sin gets the best of our hand, oh for grace to trust You more— may we know the sweetness of trusting You. Amen.”

Meet The Author: Albert Tate

Albert Tate is the founding and lead pastor of Fellowship Church in Los Angeles County California. He began his ministry pastoring just a few families at Sweet Home Church in Mississippi before serving the historic Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena, California. Hearing the call from God to plant a church, Albert and his wife, LaRosa, launched Fellowship Church in January 2012. In its short history, this gospel-centered, multiethnic, intergenerational church has already established a solid foothold in the region to the glory, honor, and transformational power of Christ. As a dynamic communicator, Albert is passionate about sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ both locally and globally. He serves on the Board of Trustees at Azusa Pacific University, the Global Leadership Network, and Global Church Planting Organization, Stadia. Albert is the Founder and CEO of The Greatest Story, Inc, and President of Harambee Ministries. He recently published his first book entitled, "How We Love Matters: A Call to Practice Relentless Racial Reconciliation". Albert is the proud father of four children: Zoe, Bethany, Isaac, and Micah.
