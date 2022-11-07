According to bestselling author Joyce Meyer, the Book of Psalms helps us know and understand God, teaching us how to worship Him and instructing us in wisdom and encouragement. With Daily Devotions from Psalms, you can find comfort and learn new ways to understand God’s love every day of the year.

THE BENEFITS OF JOY:

You have turned my mourning into dancing for me; You have taken off my sackcloth and clothed me with joy. -Psalm 30:11 AMP

Are you a glad, happy person? Do you have joy most of the time? Would you consider yourself joyful in most circumstances?

At one point in my life, after being a Christian and a minister for many years, I had to answer these questions for myself, and I realized I was frustrated and sad more than I was glad. I also knew that had to change.

As I investigated the root of my lack of joy, one thing I discovered was that I did not truly understand the great benefits of joy. Joy is to our lives like gasoline is to an engine. Without gasoline, the engine will not run. Without joy, I don’t believe human beings run well either. If we do not have joy, everything is “down” – negative, dreary, flat, tasteless. Our thoughts are negative, our attitudes are negative, our emotions are depressed, and even our heads, shoulders, and arms hang down.

Jesus did not die to give us “down” lives. He is our glory and the lifter of our heads (Psalm 3:3). He is full of joy (John 17:13), and He wants us to be people of joy. Today’s scripture tells us that the Lord turns our mourning into dancing and that He clothes us with joy. According to Nehemiah 8:10, the joy of the Lord is our strength. Joy can give us physical energy, and it provides the zeal and enthusiasm we need in our lives. Choose joy today.

Father, thank You for being the source of my joy. Help me to be a joyful person and to bring joy to others. [An excerpt from Daily Devotions from Psalms]

The Book of Psalms offers readers ways to rejoice in prayer, to bow in worship, and to exalt God for all he does and for all his blessings to us, and at the heart of Psalms, there is a deep trust in God. Joyce’s practical teaching format in this 365-day devotional will encourage you to take the time for yourself so that you can fully receive the wisdom found in Psalms.