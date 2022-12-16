5 Bible Verses for the Anxious Mind and Heart

We all feel anxious, worried, or concerned at times; these feelings are common responses to stressful situations. But what if there was a way to put a stop to your worrying before it steals your peace of mind?

God doesn’t want you to live with worry and anxiety. And when you understand that He has a good plan for you, you can experience the life-changing peace He offers. Below are five Bible Verses to help bring comfort to the anxious mind and heart.

1. Psalm 46:10

“Be still, and know that I am God.”

2. Mark 11:24

“Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”

3. Romans 12:2

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

4. Psalm 77:11

“I will remember the deeds of the Lord; yes, I will remember your miracles.”

5. Philippians 4:6-7

“Be anxious for nothing but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”